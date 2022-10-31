Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Short Interest Down 13.3% in October

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,421,800 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the September 30th total of 1,639,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 302.5 days.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KELTF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.29. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,887. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

