Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%.

Kennametal has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kennametal to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Kennametal Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE KMT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.71. 1,172,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.85. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $530.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.09 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 115,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

