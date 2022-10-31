Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KDP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 92,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $3,533,882.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,978,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,250,631.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 51,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,480 and sold 550,800 shares valued at $20,881,109. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

