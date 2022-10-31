Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $47.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $126.21 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

