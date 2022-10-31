Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $47.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.54.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $126.21 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Key Tronic (KTCC)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.