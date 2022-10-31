Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Short Interest Update

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 865,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.15.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.65. 823,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,657. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.87 and its 200-day moving average is $152.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

