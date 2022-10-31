Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Up 11.3% in October

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,084,100 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the September 30th total of 1,872,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20,841.0 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of KCDMF stock remained flat at $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

