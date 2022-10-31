KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Cowen

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen to $325.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $382.58.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $321.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.23. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $457.12.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KLA will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,734 shares of company stock worth $6,421,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after buying an additional 1,579,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in KLA by 1,128.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 26.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,345 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in KLA by 128.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,296,000 after purchasing an additional 517,870 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 297.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,887,000 after purchasing an additional 474,229 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

