Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Short Interest Up 15.9% in October

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

KLKNF stock remained flat at $9.99 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KLKNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Klöckner & Co SE from €13.80 ($14.08) to €13.10 ($13.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. DZ Bank downgraded Klöckner & Co SE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a €5.60 ($5.71) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Klöckner & Co SE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.00 ($8.16) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Klöckner & Co SE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Klöckner & Co SE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

