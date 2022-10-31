Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Update

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €67.00 ($68.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €73.00 ($74.49) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft to €67.00 ($68.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.54. 293,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,119. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

