Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,036,200 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 924,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kobe Steel Stock Performance

Kobe Steel stock remained flat at $4.50 during trading on Monday. Kobe Steel has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $6.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.

About Kobe Steel

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses in Japan, North and South Americas, Europe, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and Oceania. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot rolled, cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

