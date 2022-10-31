KOK Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $95.33 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, KOK has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $95.33 million and $957,362.00 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.19198281 USD and is down -4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $951,303.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

