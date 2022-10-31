Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.05

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $27.91, with a volume of 112353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADRNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($32.14) price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. HSBC raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.95.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.41.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.85 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.91%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.