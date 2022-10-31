Kopin (KOPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 31.51% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. On average, analysts expect Kopin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kopin Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. Kopin has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $7.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kopin

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kopin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Kopin during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kopin by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kopin by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kopin by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

See Also

