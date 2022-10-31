Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Short Interest Down 8.7% in October

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,060,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 30,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KOS. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.87.

Kosmos Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,980,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,237,856. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The company had revenue of $620.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $6,325,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,031,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 114,824 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,068,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,600 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

