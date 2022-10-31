Kujira Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $94.06 Million (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Kujira coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a market capitalization of $94.06 million and $55,219.00 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kujira has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kujira Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 92,744,406 coins. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 1.0092285 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $60,428.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

