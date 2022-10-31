Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.30

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 6932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49.

Kumba Iron Ore Cuts Dividend

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4319 per share. This represents a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

(Get Rating)

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.