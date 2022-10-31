Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.30

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 6932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49.
Kumba Iron Ore Cuts Dividend
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kumba Iron Ore (KIROY)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.