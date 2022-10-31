Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.57

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55.

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

