Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Down 13.0% in October

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kurita Water Industries in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Kurita Water Industries alerts:

Kurita Water Industries Stock Up 4.9 %

OTCMKTS:KTWIY traded up 3.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 74.07. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878. Kurita Water Industries has a 1-year low of 63.78 and a 1-year high of 106.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 74.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 74.46.

Kurita Water Industries Company Profile

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kurita Water Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurita Water Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.