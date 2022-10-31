L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Cut to $290.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $332.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.36.

LHX opened at $248.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.35. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,478 shares of company stock worth $6,568,058. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

