Lake Street Capital Trims Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Target Price to $2.50

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Lake Street Capital from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Aware Stock Down 12.9 %

Aware stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Aware has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Aware alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aware

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Aware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aware by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aware by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 50,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aware by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

About Aware

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.