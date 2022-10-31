Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Sells $3,934,180.80 in Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 47,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $3,934,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

LKFN stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.18. 671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,624. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.42. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $64.05 and a one year high of $85.71. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 12,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LKFN. Stephens increased their price target on Lakeland Financial to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

