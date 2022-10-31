Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 1.1% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $402.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $397.73 and a 200-day moving average of $443.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

