Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Hits New 12-Month High at $182.49

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $182.49 and last traded at $182.43, with a volume of 416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 0.11.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.53 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.46%.

Insider Transactions at Lancaster Colony

In related news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,918.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lancaster Colony news, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total transaction of $124,207.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,803.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,918.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,959,000 after buying an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,033,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,914,000 after buying an additional 203,259 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,979,000 after buying an additional 332,374 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,866,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after buying an additional 45,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

