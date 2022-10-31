Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Laredo Petroleum Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $63.30 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average of $74.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.01. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $262,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,994,761.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $262,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,994,761.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,509 shares of company stock worth $585,406 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Laredo Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 20.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth $1,257,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 17.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

