Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 700.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,989 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,955,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,904,000 after buying an additional 1,990,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,288,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,774,000 after buying an additional 918,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,458,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,592,000 after buying an additional 350,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,030,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,524,000 after buying an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $8.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $27.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at $21,064,553.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,111 shares of company stock worth $1,682,912. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

