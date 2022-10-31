Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

ROP opened at $413.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $501.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.57.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

