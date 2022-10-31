Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 6,748.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,190 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 11.2% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 717,982 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 36,711 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,858 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 1.1 %

GOLD opened at $15.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Barrick Gold Profile



Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

