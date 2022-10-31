Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 96.2% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 90.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 63,269 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 516.2% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 119,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $48.83 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.98.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.