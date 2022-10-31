Larson Financial Group LLC Has $147,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,915 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 370.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GDX opened at $24.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

