Larson Financial Group LLC Has $178,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $44.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $54.82.

