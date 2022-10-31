Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

XBI opened at $83.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.96. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

