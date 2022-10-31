Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 108.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 31.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.24.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $416.14 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $451.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $408.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.81.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

