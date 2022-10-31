Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 21,794 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,337 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,794 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.77.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

