Larson Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 106,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

HL stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.94. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.50 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.20%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -15.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

