Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Short Interest Update

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the September 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 592,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $769,779.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,777.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,429 shares of company stock worth $2,531,653. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,250,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,176,389,000 after buying an additional 473,004 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,463,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $813,637,000 after purchasing an additional 197,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,815,000 after buying an additional 32,169 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Lear by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Lear by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lear Stock Up 2.0 %

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Lear from $162.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.69.

Lear stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 73.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.08 and its 200 day moving average is $134.04. Lear has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $195.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lear will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.83%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

