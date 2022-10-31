Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. Leggett & Platt also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.30-$2.45 EPS.

Shares of LEG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $48.13.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,226,000 after purchasing an additional 406,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after buying an additional 3,803,469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,879,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,791,000 after acquiring an additional 265,480 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,691,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,865,000 after acquiring an additional 61,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 37.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,769,000 after acquiring an additional 309,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

