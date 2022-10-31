Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.7 days.

Shares of LGRVF remained flat at $69.74 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.75 and a 200 day moving average of $78.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Legrand has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $117.95.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

