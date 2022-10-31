Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.80-14.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.30. The company issued revenue guidance of +12-15% yr/yr to $4.697-4.823 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.64 billion. Lennox International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.80-$14.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LII. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised shares of Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $246.80.

Lennox International Stock Performance

LII traded up $9.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.42. 223,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,531. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $182.85 and a 12-month high of $334.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.41. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.21. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 143.41%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lennox International stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 662.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lennox International were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Articles

