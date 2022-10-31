Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.80-14.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.30. The company issued revenue guidance of +12-15% yr/yr to $4.697-4.823 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.64 billion. Lennox International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.80-$14.20 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LII. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised shares of Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $246.80.
Lennox International Stock Performance
LII traded up $9.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.42. 223,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,531. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $182.85 and a 12-month high of $334.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.41. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.92.
Insider Activity at Lennox International
In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lennox International stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 662.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lennox International were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.
About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
