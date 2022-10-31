Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Buys 38,000 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises approximately 5.0% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $334,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $247,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OXY. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of OXY traded up $1.68 on Monday, hitting $73.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,842,967. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.81. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 538,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,292,787 shares of company stock valued at $487,389,308. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

