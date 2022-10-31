Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Buys Shares of 10,200 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Snowflake makes up 1.5% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.61.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.46. 34,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,648,537. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.25. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

