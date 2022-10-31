Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Invests $2.38 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000. ServiceNow accounts for about 2.6% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $1,515,281,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 57.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,599,000 after buying an additional 238,765 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NOW traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $418.62. The stock had a trading volume of 28,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,567. The company has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $707.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.38.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,842,332. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.