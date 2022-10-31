Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Invests $892,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 1.0% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $275,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $260.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $257.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.