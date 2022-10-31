Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Short Interest Update

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the September 30th total of 8,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,910. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

LEVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $168,576.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,070.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 676.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,678 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

