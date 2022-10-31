Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.34

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 278296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on Liberty Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
Liberty Gold Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.75 million and a PE ratio of -2.47.
About Liberty Gold
Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.
