Lido DAO (LDO) Tops One Day Volume of $29.11 Million

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $29.11 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00007468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lido DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,395.04 or 0.31057392 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012130 BTC.

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 720,347,648 tokens. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.