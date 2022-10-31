Lido wstETH Price Hits $1,903.57 on Major Exchanges (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Lido wstETH has a total market capitalization of $948.41 million and approximately $13,151.00 worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido wstETH token can now be purchased for about $1,903.57 or 0.09341820 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lido wstETH’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido wstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

