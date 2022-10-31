Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY22 guidance at $2.40-3.00 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. On average, analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LGND stock opened at $88.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.12. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $169.98.

A number of research firms have commented on LGND. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,046,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $429,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 130.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

