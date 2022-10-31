Lightning eMotors (ZEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Lightning eMotors has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 million. Lightning eMotors had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 315.67%. On average, analysts expect Lightning eMotors to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ZEV opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.41. Lightning eMotors has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $9.71.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 158,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $561,082.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,169,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,430,085.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 2,082,572 shares of company stock worth $6,192,001 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 20.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

