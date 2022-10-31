Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives $52.41 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSPD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $102.34.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $173.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,867 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,356,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,508,000 after buying an additional 1,685,608 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,058,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 58.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,720,000 after buying an additional 968,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

