Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.93-$12.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.93-12.03 EPS.

Linde Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of LIN traded up $8.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,928. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.99. The firm has a market cap of $150.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $349.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $223,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $236,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 30.4% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

